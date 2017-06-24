Comparing Virco Manufacturing Corporation

Virco Manufacturing Corporation and Herman Miller are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitabiliy, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk. Virco Manufacturing Corporation has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.