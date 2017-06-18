Business notebook: 6/18
He will be responsible for leading, developing, expanding, and overseeing all aspects of information technology throughout the furniture company's operations. He previously was chief information officer and director of the Department of Technology, Management and Budget for the state of Michigan.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|4 hr
|McH
|33
|I have a lexington victorian sampler king size ...
|Jun 11
|Linda
|2
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Jun 9
|Jorygaz
|781
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Jun 5
|Joy
|182
|Pulaski Carmel Classics 4-Poster bed KING (Oct '11)
|Jun 5
|Gloria
|6
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|Jun 3
|mikeysolo101
|17
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|May 28
|billg1970
|421
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|May 28
|Jeanette
|315
