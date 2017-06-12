Bassett Furniture stock price target ...

Bassett Furniture stock price target raised to $36 from $28 at Stifel Nicolaus

As of late, it has definitely been a great time to be an investor in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services.

