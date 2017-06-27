Arizona State Retirement System Has $685,000 Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated
Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,385 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.
