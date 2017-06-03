8,128 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Inc....

8,128 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14) 17 hr mikeysolo101 17
Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12) 18 hr mikeysolo101 179
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16) May 31 mkurras 31
need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09) May 28 billg1970 421
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) May 28 Jeanette 315
ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11) May 24 acossabone 204
How to Tattoo an image on to Furniture May 21 ShipyardInk 1
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,605 • Total comments across all topics: 281,511,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC