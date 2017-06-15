15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Wednesday
La-Z-Boy Incorporated shares jumped 15.8 percent to $30.35 as the company posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. CA, Inc. shares surged 13.3 percent to $35.78 following a Bloomberg report late last night suggesting BMC Software could be interested in the company.
