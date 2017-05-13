Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Masco Corp (MAS) to Announce $0.60 EPS
Analysts expect Masco Corp to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Masco Corp's earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54.
