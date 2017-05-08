Why Shares of Select Comfort Corp. Popped 25% in April
Revenue was up 12% in the quarter and net income jumped 88.6% to $24.5 million, or $0.56 per share. The improvement in results comes as management prepares to launch the Sleep Number 360 smart bed, which adjusts to the user while they sleep.
