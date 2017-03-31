Train Babcock Advisors Llc Buys Masco, ZTO Express (Cayman), Hanesbrands, Sells Centene, CSX, ...

New York, NY, based Investment company Train Babcock Advisors Llc buys Masco, ZTO Express , Hanesbrands, Nike, Amazon.com, Celgene, sells Centene, CSX, Check Point Software Technologies, UnitedHealth Group, Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Train Babcock Advisors Llc. As of 2017-03-31, Train Babcock Advisors Llc owns 106 stocks with a total value of $215 million.

