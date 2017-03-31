Train Babcock Advisors Llc Buys Masco...

Train Babcock Advisors Llc Buys Masco, ZTO Express (Cayman), Hanesbrands, Sells Centene, CSX, ...

New York, NY, based Investment company Train Babcock Advisors Llc buys Masco, ZTO Express , Hanesbrands, Nike, Amazon.com, Celgene, sells Centene, CSX, Check Point Software Technologies, UnitedHealth Group, Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Train Babcock Advisors Llc. As of 2017-03-31, Train Babcock Advisors Llc owns 106 stocks with a total value of $215 million.

