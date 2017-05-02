Steelcase teams up with MIT on new 3-D printing method

Steelcase has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to create a product unlike any the industry has seen before. "Innovation happens at that intersection between desirability, feasibility and viability," Rob Poel, Steelcase's director of New Business Innovation, said during a Tuesday interview with 24 Hour News 8 at company headquarters on 44th Street in Grand Rapids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.