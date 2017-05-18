Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.
UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc. by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,070 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 27,171 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Mon
|TimW
|313
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|May 13
|Ella
|132
|broyhill fontana furniture (Dec '08)
|May 13
|sandrawyrick
|1,104
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|May 10
|mchaulotte
|27
|Fabric for lovesac sactionals
|May 9
|prettypoppy
|1
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|May 7
|Linda
|420
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|May 4
|Fran Garrison
|176
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC