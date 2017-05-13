Steelcase Education announces 2017 Active Learning Grant awardees
Fifteen schools across North America will receive classroom redesigns as recipients of the 2017 Active Learning Center grant, announced today by Steelcase Education. In its third year, the grant program supports both teachers and students by creating an environment that encourages engagement, collaboration and creativity.
