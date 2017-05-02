Spring Lake man sentenced for scheme ...

Spring Lake man sentenced for scheme defrauding Herman Miller, Inc.

A Spring Lake man was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for his role in a vendor-invoicing scheme that defrauded Herman Miller, Inc of over $1 million. Jerry Akers, 54, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

