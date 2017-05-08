SpareBank 1 SMN : Mandatory notification of trade - Savings programme
SpareBank 1 SMN has on 5 May purchased 43,038 equity certificates at a price of NOK 72.00 per equity certificate for use in the group's savings programme for employees. Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated 15 December 2016 for more information about the savings scheme.
