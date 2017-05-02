School Specialty Sets Date for its Fiscal 2017 First Quarter Financial Results

School Specialty, Inc. , a leading distributor of supplies, furniture and both curriculum and supplemental learning resources to the education, healthcare and other marketplaces, today announced that it will be reporting its financial results for its fiscal 2017 first quarter ended April 1, 2017 on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. The Company further disclosed that it will be hosting a teleconference and webcast on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern to discuss its results and outlook.

