School Specialty Announces Fiscal Year 2017 First Quarter Financial Results
School Specialty, Inc. , a leading distributor of supplies, furniture and both curriculum and supplemental learning resources to the education, healthcare and other marketplaces, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2017 first quarter ended April 1, 2017. Joseph M. Yorio, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "During the first quarter, we saw balanced growth within our Distribution business, as most of our categories were up year-over-year.
