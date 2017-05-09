School Specialty Announces Fiscal Yea...

School Specialty Announces Fiscal Year 2017 First Quarter Financial Results

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

School Specialty, Inc. , a leading distributor of supplies, furniture and both curriculum and supplemental learning resources to the education, healthcare and other marketplaces, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2017 first quarter ended April 1, 2017. Joseph M. Yorio, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "During the first quarter, we saw balanced growth within our Distribution business, as most of our categories were up year-over-year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fabric for lovesac sactionals 15 hr prettypoppy 1
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) 15 hr Moe 312
We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12) 16 hr mara matos 131
need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09) May 7 Linda 420
Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12) May 4 Fran Garrison 176
World Market Metal Display Cabinet SKU#484139 May 3 kathia 1
Vineyard Jefferson Parish Collection (Nov '10) May 2 Dawn 2
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,052 • Total comments across all topics: 280,903,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC