RPT-Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
May 23 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices. Shares of the second-largest U.S. automaker rose 2.1 percent Monday, a relatively muted reaction given the 0.5 percent gain in the broad Standard & Poor's 500 index.
