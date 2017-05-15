Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreas...

Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc.

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 64,649 shares of the company's stock after selling 503 shares during the period.

