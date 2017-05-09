Ramsey Quantitative Systems Buys New Stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc.
Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $509,000.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fabric for lovesac sactionals
|19 hr
|prettypoppy
|1
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|19 hr
|Moe
|312
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|20 hr
|mara matos
|131
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|May 7
|Linda
|420
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|May 4
|Fran Garrison
|176
|World Market Metal Display Cabinet SKU#484139
|May 3
|kathia
|1
|Vineyard Jefferson Parish Collection (Nov '10)
|May 2
|Dawn
|2
