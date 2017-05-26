NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 3,715 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc.
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in Herman Miller, Inc. by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 23,465 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11)
|Wed
|acossabone
|204
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|May 23
|bunnykins
|314
|How to Tattoo an image on to Furniture
|May 21
|ShipyardInk
|1
|Twin Cherry Headboard
|May 20
|Scout1958
|1
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|May 20
|Scout1958
|780
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|May 13
|Ella
|132
|broyhill fontana furniture (Dec '08)
|May 13
|sandrawyrick
|1,104
