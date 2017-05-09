Natuzzi, S.p.A (NTZ) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows
Media headlines about Natuzzi, S.p.A have trended positive on Tuesday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|4 hr
|mchaulotte
|27
|Fabric for lovesac sactionals
|Tue
|prettypoppy
|1
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Tue
|Moe
|312
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Tue
|mara matos
|131
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|May 7
|Linda
|420
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|May 4
|Fran Garrison
|176
|World Market Metal Display Cabinet SKU#484139
|May 3
|kathia
|1
