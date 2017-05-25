Masco Corp (MAS) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP
Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Masco Corp by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11)
|Wed
|acossabone
|204
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|May 23
|bunnykins
|314
|How to Tattoo an image on to Furniture
|May 21
|ShipyardInk
|1
|Twin Cherry Headboard
|May 20
|Scout1958
|1
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|May 20
|Scout1958
|780
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|May 13
|Ella
|132
|broyhill fontana furniture (Dec '08)
|May 13
|sandrawyrick
|1,104
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC