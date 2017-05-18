Mark Fields is Reportedly Out at Ford

This just in - Ford CEO Mark Fields is leaving the FoMoCo and will be replaced by its Ford Smart Mobility head, James P. Hackett according to a recent report by Forbes . Fields, 56, replaced Alan Mulally three years ago and has been at Ford since 1989.

Chicago, IL

