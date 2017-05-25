LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS) Lowered t...

LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

According to Zacks, "LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company's Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11) Wed acossabone 204
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) May 23 bunnykins 314
How to Tattoo an image on to Furniture May 21 ShipyardInk 1
Twin Cherry Headboard May 20 Scout1958 1
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) May 20 Scout1958 780
We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12) May 13 Ella 132
broyhill fontana furniture (Dec '08) May 13 sandrawyrick 1,104
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,400 • Total comments across all topics: 281,285,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC