Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Herman Miller, Inc.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

