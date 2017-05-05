Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) SVP Scott...

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) SVP Scott S. Douglas Sells 5,000 Shares

Leggett & Platt, Inc. SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $266,300.00.

