Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS
Leggett & Platt, Inc. issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Sun
|FManey
|175
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|Sun
|Malik
|114
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Apr 25
|nsipe
|130
|Appropriate selling price for used Drexel Herit... (Jul '10)
|Apr 23
|Ksknowles
|14
|Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impa...
|Apr 22
|SLEnterprises
|1
|anybody want to purchase furniture from China d...
|Apr 21
|anson1214
|1
|Has the Steelcase brand lost its appeal with cu... (Jan '12)
|Apr 20
|pigga
|3
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Catalina
|311
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC