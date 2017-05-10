La-Z-Boy Incorporated Announces Quart...

La-Z-Boy Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

La-Z-Boy Incorporated declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 15th.

