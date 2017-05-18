La-Z-Boy Announces Organizational Changes
MONROE, Mich., May 18, 2017 -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated today announced organizational changes within its senior leadership team. Kurt L. Darrow, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said: "After a thorough review of our structure, we are taking steps to better align the organization to achieve our strategic objectives and drive accelerated growth throughout the business. We have a strong and talented team of executives in place to execute our strategies and develop longer term initiatives to deliver sustainable performance. With respect to our ongoing succession planning objectives, we believe these moves are appropriate to ensure the company has the correct leadership structure."
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|May 15
|TimW
|313
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|May 13
|Ella
|132
|broyhill fontana furniture (Dec '08)
|May 13
|sandrawyrick
|1,104
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|May 10
|mchaulotte
|27
|Fabric for lovesac sactionals
|May 9
|prettypoppy
|1
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|May 7
|Linda
|420
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|May 4
|Fran Garrison
|176
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC