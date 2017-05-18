La-Z-Boy Announces Organizational Cha...

La-Z-Boy Announces Organizational Changes

MONROE, Mich., May 18, 2017 -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated today announced organizational changes within its senior leadership team.  Kurt L. Darrow, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said: "After a thorough review of our structure, we are taking steps to better align the organization to achieve our strategic objectives and drive accelerated growth throughout the business.  We have a strong and talented team of executives in place to execute our strategies and develop longer term initiatives to deliver sustainable performance.  With respect to our ongoing succession planning objectives, we believe these moves are appropriate to ensure the company has the correct leadership structure."

