Iowa to give Flexsteel more than $2M to stay in Dubuque
The state of Iowa will give Flexsteel Industries more than $2 million as part of a $10 million bid to keep the furniture-maker's plant in Dubuque. The Des Moines Register reports that on Friday, the Iowa Economic Development Authority board approved a $2.1 million incentive package for Flexsteel.
