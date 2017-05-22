Iowa to Give Flexsteel More Than $2M ...

Iowa to Give Flexsteel More Than $2M to Stay in Dubuque

"The state of Iowa will give Flexsteel Industries more than $2 million as part of a $10 million bid to keep the furniture company's plant in Dubuque," reports U.S. News and World Report . On Friday, the Iowa Economic Development Authority board approved the incentive package, which includes a $1 million forgivable loan and more than $1 million in tax credits and refunds.

