Insider Selling: Select Comfort Corp. (SCSS) Director Sells 1,372 Shares of Stock

Select Comfort Corp. Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 1,372 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $40,542.60.

