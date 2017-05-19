Insider Selling: Select Comfort Corp. (SCSS) Director Sells 1,372 Shares of Stock
Select Comfort Corp. Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 1,372 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $40,542.60.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Twin Cherry Headboard
|8 hr
|Scout1958
|1
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|8 hr
|Scout1958
|780
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|May 15
|TimW
|313
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|May 13
|Ella
|132
|broyhill fontana furniture (Dec '08)
|May 13
|sandrawyrick
|1,104
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|May 10
|mchaulotte
|27
|Fabric for lovesac sactionals
|May 9
|prettypoppy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC