Inside the high-security, futuristic Switch pyramid

23 hrs ago

Anyone who walks through the old Steelcase pyramid might remember the warm hues and comfortable setting for what was the furniture-maker's design center. The Gaines Township facility is now home to Switch, the high-tech company that supplies the Internet's infrastructure by housing servers.

