Hooker Furniture to Host First Quarter Earnings Call June 6

Hooker Furniture Corporation will present its fiscal 2018 first quarter financial results via teleconference and live internet web cast on Tuesday afternoon, June 6, 2017 at 3:00 PM Eastern Time. The dial-in number for domestic callers is 877.665.2466 and the number for international callers is 678.894.3031.

