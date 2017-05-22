HNI Corporation Stock Is Getting Clos...

HNI Corporation Stock Is Getting Close To Interesting

19 hrs ago

I don't particularly like the office furniture vertical; but one-third of EBIT comes from the Hearth segment, which finally looks to be recovering. Corporate-wide cost cutting and a 12% margin target imply near-term EPS growth above $3, suggesting a forward multiple as low as 12x.

