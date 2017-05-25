HNI Corp (HNI) Shares Bought by Orego...

HNI Corp (HNI) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in HNI Corp by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,514 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

