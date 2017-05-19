HNI Corp (HNI) Earns Media Impact Score of -0.08
Media headlines about HNI Corp have trended somewhat negative this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Twin Cherry Headboard
|18 hr
|Scout1958
|1
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|18 hr
|Scout1958
|780
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|May 15
|TimW
|313
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|May 13
|Ella
|132
|broyhill fontana furniture (Dec '08)
|May 13
|sandrawyrick
|1,104
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|May 10
|mchaulotte
|27
|Fabric for lovesac sactionals
|May 9
|prettypoppy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC