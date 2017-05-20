Hardee's Furniture recognized for sales performance
From left, Wayne Wathey of La-Z-Boy presents a plaque to Brandon Hardee, Ron Atkinson, Mike Hellard and Bert Daniels to honor Hardee's Furniture Warehouse for being the number one Comfort Studio dealer in Eastern North Carolina. Hardee's Furniture Warehouse has been recognized by La-Z-Boy for selling more La-Z-Boy sofas, chairs, love seats and recliners than any La-Z-Boy Comfort Studio in Eastern North Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Twin Cherry Headboard
|2 hr
|Scout1958
|1
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|2 hr
|Scout1958
|780
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|May 15
|TimW
|313
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|May 13
|Ella
|132
|broyhill fontana furniture (Dec '08)
|May 13
|sandrawyrick
|1,104
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|May 10
|mchaulotte
|27
|Fabric for lovesac sactionals
|May 9
|prettypoppy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC