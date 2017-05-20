Hardee's Furniture recognized for sales performance

From left, Wayne Wathey of La-Z-Boy presents a plaque to Brandon Hardee, Ron Atkinson, Mike Hellard and Bert Daniels to honor Hardee's Furniture Warehouse for being the number one Comfort Studio dealer in Eastern North Carolina. Hardee's Furniture Warehouse has been recognized by La-Z-Boy for selling more La-Z-Boy sofas, chairs, love seats and recliners than any La-Z-Boy Comfort Studio in Eastern North Carolina.

