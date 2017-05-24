Grand Rapids police seek missing man

Grand Rapids police are searching for a 62-year-old Steelcase employee who hasn't been seen since last Wednesday. Charles Edward Love, 62, is described as a black man around 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds.

