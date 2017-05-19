FY2017 EPS Estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Cut by KeyCorp

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research . KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.63.

