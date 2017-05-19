FY2017 EPS Estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Cut by KeyCorp
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research . KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.63.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Twin Cherry Headboard
|15 hr
|Scout1958
|1
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|15 hr
|Scout1958
|780
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|May 15
|TimW
|313
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|May 13
|Ella
|132
|broyhill fontana furniture (Dec '08)
|May 13
|sandrawyrick
|1,104
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|May 10
|mchaulotte
|27
|Fabric for lovesac sactionals
|May 9
|prettypoppy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC