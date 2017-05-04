ForFarmers N.V.: update on share buy-...

ForFarmers N.V.: update on share buy-back programme of its own shares

ForFarmers N.V. has repurchased 227,000 shares in the period from 2 May 2017 through 5 May 2017. The shares were repurchased for an average price of a 8.69 per share, for a total amount of a 1,971,712.

