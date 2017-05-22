Ford is firing CEO Mark Fields, namin...

Ford is firing CEO Mark Fields, naming former Steelcase chief Jim...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Ford Motor Co. will fire CEO Mark Fields and replace him with James Hackett, head of the automaker's Smart Mobility arm, according to a report by Forbes late Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Tattoo an image on to Furniture Sun ShipyardInk 1
Twin Cherry Headboard Sat Scout1958 1
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) Sat Scout1958 780
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) May 15 TimW 313
We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12) May 13 Ella 132
broyhill fontana furniture (Dec '08) May 13 sandrawyrick 1,104
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16) May 10 mchaulotte 27
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,195 • Total comments across all topics: 281,199,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC