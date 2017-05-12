Flexsteel Industries in Dubuque moving to new location, keeping 200 jobs
A Dubuque furniture manufacturing plant plans to open a new facility and keep at least 200 jobs. Flexsteel Industries' Chief Financial Officer Tim Hall says the new $28-million, 250,000-square-foot plant will be in the Dubuque Industrial Center South, pending approval.
