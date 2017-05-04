First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $206,000 Stake in Masco Corp
First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Masco Corp by 70.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 14,810 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|17 hr
|Fran Garrison
|176
|World Market Metal Display Cabinet SKU#484139
|Wed
|kathia
|1
|Vineyard Jefferson Parish Collection (Nov '10)
|May 2
|Dawn
|2
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|Apr 30
|Malik
|114
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Apr 25
|nsipe
|130
|Appropriate selling price for used Drexel Herit... (Jul '10)
|Apr 23
|Ksknowles
|14
|Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impa...
|Apr 22
|SLEnterprises
|1
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC