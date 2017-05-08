Donald D. Goeman Sells 10,011 Shares ...

Donald D. Goeman Sells 10,011 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Stock

22 hrs ago

Herman Miller, Inc. EVP Donald D. Goeman sold 10,011 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $338,872.35.

