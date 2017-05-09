Daily Dividend Report: CLX, LEG, FDS, IP, ABC, LLL
The Clorox Company increased the quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock by 5 percent, from 80 cents to 84 cents per share. The dividend will be payable on Aug. 4, 2017, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 19, 2017.
