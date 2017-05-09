Daily Dividend Report: CLX, LEG, FDS,...

Daily Dividend Report: CLX, LEG, FDS, IP, ABC, LLL

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: MarketNewsVideo

The Clorox Company increased the quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock by 5 percent, from 80 cents to 84 cents per share. The dividend will be payable on Aug. 4, 2017, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketNewsVideo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16) 1 hr mchaulotte 27
Fabric for lovesac sactionals 23 hr prettypoppy 1
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) 23 hr Moe 312
We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12) Tue mara matos 131
need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09) May 7 Linda 420
Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12) May 4 Fran Garrison 176
World Market Metal Display Cabinet SKU#484139 May 3 kathia 1
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,334 • Total comments across all topics: 280,911,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC