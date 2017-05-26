CompX International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05
CompX International Inc. declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 13th.
