CI Investments Inc. Acquires 104,450 Shares of Masco Corp
CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Masco Corp by 54.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,900 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 104,450 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Twin Cherry Headboard
|12 hr
|Scout1958
|1
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|12 hr
|Scout1958
|780
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|May 15
|TimW
|313
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|May 13
|Ella
|132
|broyhill fontana furniture (Dec '08)
|May 13
|sandrawyrick
|1,104
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|May 10
|mchaulotte
|27
|Fabric for lovesac sactionals
|May 9
|prettypoppy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC