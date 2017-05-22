Before Ford, Hackett built reputation...

Before Ford, Hackett built reputation on transforming Mich. office furniture company

Jim Hackett, the man reported to be replacing Mark Fields as CEO of Ford Motor Co., is a former board member at the automaker who spent most of his career running a Michigan furniture maker before Fields tapped him to steer Ford's investments in new forms of mobility. His automotive experience is limited to the three years he served on Ford's board of directors, beginning in 2013.

