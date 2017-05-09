Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BS...

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 26th.

